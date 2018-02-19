Edinburgh statue will honour Polish war hero General Stanislaw Maczek

A statue honouring a Polish war hero will be erected in the Capital.

General Stanislaw Maczek was commander of the 1st Polish Armoured Division and appointed by Winston Churchill to protect the East Coast of Scotland during the Second World War.

After the war he stayed in Edinburgh and worked as barman in the Learmonth Hotel. He died in 1994, aged 102.

Now a life-size bronze statue of the general sitting on a bench will be placed in the courtyard of the City Chambers in the Royal Mile.

Speaking to The Times newspaper, Fiona Fraser, who spearheaded the statue campaign said: “We are very pleased to announce that the memorial will be on the Royal Mile at the heart of our capital city. Located within a few yards of the Stone of Remberance, we think the setting is not only appropriate but suitably prestigious.”