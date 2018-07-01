Edinburgh’s Queensferry Street closed following serious assault

Edinburgh’s Queensferry Street has been closed off by Police Scotland due to an ongoing enquiry after an incident in the early hours of Sunday morning saw three men hospitalised following an assault.

The police confirmed the street will be closed off between Shandwick Place and Melville Street and is due to remain that way for what is expected to be the rest of the morning.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At about 3.45am on Sunday 1st July 2018, officers in Edinburgh attended a disturbance call in Queensferry Street, where it was reported that a number of people had been assaulted, as a result three men were treated at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service prior to being taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment. The full extent of their injuries are not known at this time, although it is believed that at least one of the men has suffered serious injuries.

“A 32-year-old-man has been arrested in relation to this incident.

“Enquiry into the full circumstances is currently ongoing and cordons are in place Queensferry Street which has been closed meantime.

“We would ask anyone with information to contact police quoting incident 1020 of the 1st July of 2018.”