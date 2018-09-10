Edinburgh’s NWH in Newcastle drive

Environmental and land services provider NWH Group has secured its first site south of the Border.

The firm, which currently operates from eight locations across Scotland, has launched an operation in Newcastle.

With a local operations manager already in post, nine further jobs have been created, and there are already plans for expansion and additional job opportunities “in the near future”, the group said.

Chief executive Mark Williams said: “We are delighted to be opening our first English site which will enable us to deliver our range of services to businesses in and around Newcastle.

“This marks a real milestone for us as we continue to forge ahead with our growth strategy for geographical expansion.”

He added: “We are all aiming to make a difference to the environment in which we operate, and we look forward to making a positive impact in Newcastle.”

Initially the business will predominantly offer skip hire, but will gradually expand the core offering to include other environmental, waste and recycling services as well as access to the fleet of NWH vehicles such as tippers, grab lorries, low loaders and ejector trailers.

Andrew Turnbull, the firm’s operations manager in Newcastle, said: “We are looking forward to getting the site up and running. NWH is a strong family business with a focus on safety and compliance.”

Established in 1967, NWH Group is second generation family-run business that is headquartered in Edinburgh.