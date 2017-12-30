Edinburgh’s Hogmanay expected to go ahead despite Storm Dylan

Organisers of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations expect the event to go ahead in full, unaffected by the arrival of Storm Dylan.

Gusts of up to 80mph are expected to batter parts of Scotland in the first half of Sunday, with forecasters warning of the “potential for injuries and danger to life from flying debris”.

An amber warning for wind is in place for parts of Argyll, Ayrshire and much of Dumfries and Galloway, coming into effect early on the morning of New Year’s Eve and lasting until lunchtime.

In Edinburgh and parts of the Central, Tayside and Fife regions, a yellow “be aware” warning is in place from 2am to 3pm on Sunday.

However, warnings are not currently in force for Sunday evening and night, when Hogmanay celebrations will be taking place across the country.

A spokeswoman for Underbelly, the organisers of the Scottish capital’s Hogmanay celebrations, said: “Edinburgh’s Hogmanay is, as always, in constant contact with the Met Office, receiving regular forecast updates specific to Edinburgh.

“Forecasters are predicting that Storm Dylan will hit Scotland’s central belt between 12 midnight and 3pm on the 31st, happening after the torchlight procession on the 30th and passing before the Hogmanay celebrations on the 31st.

“The specific forecast produced for the Hogmanay celebrations by the Met office considers all the latest data and provides the most likely scenario for Edinburgh City itself through which we are reassured that the planned events and preparations will not be affected and that the celebrations will go ahead in full.”

The Met Office has cautioned that, while the weather warnings are in place, longer journey times or cancellations are possible as road, rail, air and ferry services are expected to be affected by the high winds.

Some roads and bridges could close and power cuts may occur, forecasters have warned.

Separately, a yellow warning for ice is currently in place for much of the north of Scotland, lasting until late on Sunday morning.

Scotland’s Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said: “The strongest winds are expected around the south west and Clyde coast from early tomorrow morning. Gusts of 55-65mph are expected quite widely, with some reaching up to 80mph in the worst affected areas.

“It’s highly likely that these conditions will cause disruption to transport and it’s important people take the weather into account if they are planning to travel by road, train, ferry and air.

“There is potential for debris on the trunk road network, as well as bridge restrictions, so drivers should check the most up-to-date information before they start their journey, drive to the conditions and follow police advice.”