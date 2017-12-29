Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations set for ‘tightest ever security’

Armed police and anti-terror barriers will be deployed amid the tightest ever security operation mounted at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations.

Police chiefs have urged revellers to be on alert for suspicious behaviour over two nights of major events which are expected to attract well over 100,000 revellers onto the streets.

Senior officers say the use of “professional and highly-trained officers” and extra barriers and bollards at the event are purely “precautionary” measures, with no specific intelligence to suggest the city’s festivities are under threat. Revellers have been urged not to bring bags to the event, with a “fast-track” entry system put in place for the first time.

Chief Superintendent Kenny MacDonald, Police Scotland’s divisional commander for Edinburgh, said: “We will have appropriate resources in place throughout to offer reassurance to those in attendance and deal with any issues, which may arise.

“We would encourage anyone requiring assistance, or who witnesses any suspicious activity, at any point to approach one of or our officers, who will respond accordingly.

“During both the torchlight procession and Hogmanay we will be utilising a range of local and specialist resources aimed at preserving public safety and deterring criminal activity. This will include armed officers.

“Please do not be alarmed by the presence of these professional and highly-trained officers. They are being deployed purely as a precaution.

“I would again reiterate that there is no specific intelligence relating to a potential threat for either event.

“In addition to the police officers and stewards present on the evening a range of barriers and bollards will also be utilised, which prevent vehicles accessing the event arena. Again, this is purely a precautionary measure.

“The planning process for these events has been underway for several months, with Police Scotland in regular discussion with the City of Edinburgh Council and event organisers, Underbelly.

“All of the security measures taken on both evenings have been done so to ensure the iconic celebrations are delivered as safely as possible.

“For those coming along to torchlight, or indeed, the street party please ensure you plan your journeys in advance.

“Know how you are getting to your destination and more important, how you’re getting home. Dress for the conditions and remember that December in Edinburgh can be extremely cold so wrap up warm.

“To make sure you get entry to the arena as quickly as possible, revellers are advised not to bring bags with them, or if you do need to bring one, please ensure it is no bigger than A4 size. Before getting in you will be subject to a search, so time your arrival accordingly.

“Please also remember to look after family and friends you are out with. Stay together and don’t venture off anywhere alone, or leave anyone on their own.”

