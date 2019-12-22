Edinburgh rail disruption after reports of person hit by train

Have your say

Police and paramedics called

RAIL services between Edinburgh and Dunblane are suspended this morning after reports of a person hit by a train.

Police and paramedics were called to the tracks between Stirling and Croy shortly after 9.30am.

Services between Glasgow Queen Street and Stirling, Alloa, Perth, Dundee, Inverness and Aberdeen are also affected.

Rail bosses are understood to be trying to arrange replacement bus services for passengers.

Scotrail tweeted: "Sadly, we've had reports of a person being hit by a train between Stirling and Croy.

"The line is currently closed. The emergency services are on their way to the scene."