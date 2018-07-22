Edinburgh pub-goers ‘forced to leap out of way’ as car sped towards pub

PUB-GOERS were forced to jump for their lives after an out of control car ploughed towards them.

A blue BMW smashed through railings at around 3.15pm yesterday - only just avoiding the Cask and Barrel pub on Broughton Street.

A relieved David Sutherland, 53, who had to jump out of the way of a car coming towards him as he was stood outside the pub. Picture: TSPL

Eye witnesses said it was a “miracle” that no one was hurt. Only 15 minutes prior people had been sitting outside the busy boozer enjoying a drink before the clouds appeared luring them inside.

A male driver, believed to be in his 20s, was questioned by the police while one passenger is said to have fled the scene following the collision.

Electrician David Sutherland, 53, was standing outside the pub with a friend and was forced to leap out of the way of the oncoming vehicle.

David said: “The car was going fast and it looked like it had lost control because you could hear the screeching of the tyres. He comes off the roundabout and then ends up doing a 180 spin and is coming straight for me. I was lucky to have jumped out of the way otherwise it could have ended a lot worse.

“My bike was parked outside while I went into the pub for a half. It is now underneath the bike and is worth around £3,000. If anything my bike helped it to not go through into the pub though.

“There’s usually plenty of people sat outside where the car crashed but thankfully the clouds had come over around 15 minutes before. People were saved by the clouds.

“It is absolutely frightening to think what could have happened. I’d only popped in for a pint and had only been here half an hour before it happened. I’m sad about my bike too because it is very special.”

The pub remained open as usual as officers cordoned off the area and conducted inquiries into the incident.

Police Scotland said the driver had “lost control of the car” at the roundabout.

Former deputy Lord Provost Steve Cardownie, 65, said: “I was inside having a pint when I heard this huge crash which made me jump out of my seat. I didn’t realise it was that close to the pub. It is a miracle that there was not a tragedy here. That outside area is usually mobbed with people. There was a young family who were about 10 yards further up the road when it happened so they were incredibly lucky.”

The manager of the Cask and Barrel said it was “very lucky” there were no injuries.

Resident Cicilia said: “I was walking up the road with my mum and ran backwards and then threw myself to the ground.” Police remained in attendance until the BMW, which is believed to be a rental car, was recovered from the scene.