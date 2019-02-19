Edinburgh mum ‘disgusted’ by charity’s refusal to let dog come ‘home’ after 9 years

An Edinburgh mum has slammed a dog home charity after it refused to allow her to be reunited with the dog she claims went missing nine years ago.

Margaret Lawrie has cancelled her monthly donation to the Dog’s Trust over the “nonsensical” decision to not to hand over Bordie Collie, Connie.

A new home has now been found for the Border Collie.

The 39-year-old claims her pooch went missing almost a decade ago from a friend’s home while she was in hospital.

It was when scouring the Dog’s Trust website searching for a rescue dog last month when she immediately recognised Connie and raced down to the charity’s West Calder shelter to see her.

Margaret and 17-year-old daughter Arieann burst into tears of joy when the long lost Border Collie, now called Tilly, “went mental”, with the pair firmly believing it was Connie.

But with no proof of ownership and Connie not being microchipped, Margaret has been unable to verify she was the dog’s previous owner.

Maragret believes this is Connie, currently at the Dog's Trust animal shelter in West Calder now known as Tilly.

The charity has rejected the chance of the family to be reunited at their one-bedroom home in the Telford area, deeming it an unsuitable environment needed for the dog.

Ms Lawrie, a petrol station worker, told the Evening News: “I’m disgusted and heartbroken. She should be at home with me. We’ve been in tears for days. It just doesn’t make sense.

“I’ve stopped my monthly funding to the Dog’s Trust of around £6. I feel as though the Dog’s Trust has lost touch with its values on what they should be all about – rehoming animals to loving homes.

“I was offering to pay double the rehoming fee to bring her home. I’m just absolutely gutted.”

The charity has also said Ms Lawrie’s intentions to move homes in the near future may unsettle Tilly, stating she is in need of a quiet rural home with a garden to help with her fear of traffic. Ms Lawrie has said the trauma surrounding the situation has broken her heart and has put her off her quest in finding another companion.

She added: “To see her after nine years and knowing she’s not far away is just devastating. I now just wish I’d not seen her because it’s tearing me apart.

“We’ve been through an emotional rollercoaster over the past couple of weeks and we have no idea where we go from here. We’d like to thank everyone who has sent us messages of support, it has been appreciated.”

The Dog’s Trust has confirmed a new family has been found for Tilly, who has been in the charity’s care since December after being found as a stray.

A spokesman said: “If someone can prove they are the legal owner then of course we will return the dog and will provide the necessary support and advice. The information we have received about Tilly is that she was raised as a puppy by a farmer in Ireland.

“This is obviously at odds with what Ms Lawrie has told us and unfortunately she has been unable to provide us with any evidence that Tilly was previously her dog.

“We’ve happily reunited dogs with their owners many times but we really need evidence of ownership or to make sure a future home is in the best interests of the dog.”

