Edinburgh man fined for verbally abusing England rugby boss Eddie Jones

A drunk rugby fan has been fined after hurling abuse at England head coach Eddie Jones.

25-year-old Dale Cleeton from Edinburgh has been fined £234 after he taunted the head coach after he exited the train at a station in Manchester.

Richie Cleeton, 22, Connor Inglis, 25, and Brett Grant, 23, all joined Cleeton in yelled abuse at the 58-year-old coach the day after Scotland had beaten England at Murrayfield in the Six Nations.

The four had been on the same train as Jones and had taken selfies with Jones before shouting at him as he left the station.

Following the incident, the coach had said he no longer felt safe using public transport.

According to reports, all three other men involved in the incident also pled guilty to using threatening behaviour during the incident.