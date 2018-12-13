Edinburgh-Madrid easyJet flight makes emergency landing after passenger falls ill

Have your say

An easyJet flight from Edinburgh to Madrid was forced into an emergency landing in England after a passenger on board required urgent medical assistance.

The aircraft departed Edinbugh Airport just after 3pm and had been expected to arrive in the Spanish capital just after 7pm (local time).

But the aircraft was forced to turn around above the south England coast, near Plymouth.

The plane has since landed safely at Bristol Airport.

An easyJet spokeswoman said: “easyJet can confirm that flight EZY6995 from Edinburgh to Madrid has diverted to Bristol due to passenger onboard requiring urgent medical assistance.

“Once the passenger has been transferred to hospital it is expected that the flight will continue onto Madrid.

“The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority.

“We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience experienced due to the diversion and resultant delay.”