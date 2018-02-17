Edinburgh KFC fans angry after restaurants ‘run out of chicken’

Have your say

Hangry fans of KFC have been left upset after some of the popular restaurants were forced to close - because they ran out of chicken.

Carnivores in Edinburgh and other parts of the country couldn’t get their hands on a tasty meal after a problem with a new supplier of chicken.

Angry tweeters flocked to social media to vent their anger at the lack of chicken.

@shafiqlatif said: “Just went to the Meadowbank Edinburgh branch for some hot bites and they’re shut due to lack of chicken.

“When did KFC ever run out of chicken?? That’s some 3rd world s*** right there.”

@Lmc2015 added: “8 o’clock on a Friday night and you inform us after waiting 20 minutes that you have no chicken left?!

“Are you for real!!!! Edinburgh store - Meadowbank what a shambles! Do you know how pathetic this makes you as a business?! #KFCNoChicken”

The business said it hoped the situation would be solved soon.

A spokesperson said: “We’ve brought a new delivery partner on board, but they’ve had a couple of teething problems - getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex.

“We won’t compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours.

“Shout out to our restaurant teams who are working flat out to get us back up and running again.”