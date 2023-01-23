News you can trust since 1817
Edinburgh Jenners building in Princes Street on fire as emergency services rush to scene

Fire broke out earlier today at city centre landmark

By Kevin Quinn
3 minutes ago

A fire has broken out at Edinburgh's iconic Jenners building in Princes Street, with smoke having been seen billowing from the windows.

Firefighters are currently on the scene, with South St David Street closed in both directions between St Andrew’s Square and Princes Street.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 11.29am on Monday, January 23 to reports of a commercial building fire at Rose Street, Edinburgh.

A fire has broken out at the Jenners Building in Edinburgh

“Operations Control immediately mobilised two appliances to the scene and on arrival firefighters found a building well alight.

“A further eight appliances, including a high reach, were mobilised and crews remain on scene as they work to extinguish the fire. No casualties have been reported.”

Building work is believed to have been under way to convert the top of the building into a hotel. The former department store closed its doors in December 2020 due to the Covid lockdown, with owners House of Fraser vacating the building the following May.

