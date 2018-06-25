Edinburgh hotter than Marrakesh as temperatures soar

Have your say

Edinburgh’s is set to be hotter than Marrakesh today as the mercury rises to a record high for 2018.

Weather data suggests the Capital will be baking in hot sunshine for most of the day, with the maximum temperature expected to be between 24C and 27C.

That would make Edinburgh hotter than Morocco’s Marrakesh on Monday, which is currently 21C and cloudy.

The hottest temperature recorded in Scotland so far this year was 27.5C in Achnagart in Wester Ross on 29 May.

But experts say that could be smashed this week with temperatures in some parts of the country expected to soar as high as 35C.

If the mercury does rise that high, it would put Scotland on a par with the likes of Dubai and the Sahara desert.

The record-breaking heat is due to a plume of hot air sweeping in from the Iberian Peninsula.

Popular STV weatherman Sean Batty took to Twitter to warn Scots of high UV levels: “Remember that UV levels are now at the extreme end of the scale for Scotland.

“You will burn very quickly in the sunshine today and over the next week or so.

“Please make sure you’ve got plenty of suntan lotion on.”

