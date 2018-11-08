Edinburgh hotel worker hailed a hero after fending off Grassmarket knife attacker

A NIGHT porter is being hailed as a hero after he suffered an injury while fighting off a knife wielding thug who attacked two guests outside a popular city centre hotel.

The 37-year-old porter, who has not been named, sustained a laceration to his hand in fending off the attacker after he confronted two women in the vennel next to the Apex City of Edinburgh hotel in the Grassmarket early this morning.

A Forensics Officer at the side entrance to the Hotel'.

Both women also suffered serious injuries, including cuts to the body and face, however police have praised the porter’s intervention for preventing “a much more serious incident”.

It is understood the women, aged 58 and 60 respectively, were standing outside when they were approached by the man at around 3:35am.

Police said a short conversation followed before the man left, only to return around 20 seconds later with a weapon.

The porter is thought to have been standing in the reception area of the hotel when he heard the commotion and ran outside to intervene.

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses following an attempted murder and two serious assaults in the city centre.'' No Sales, Syndication or Archive

He was involved in a struggle with the suspect, which resulted in a large cut to his hand, before the assailant made off in the direction of Lothian Road.

All three victims were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Both women remain in hospital, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are treating the attack on the 60-year-old woman as attempted murder and those on the other woman and man as serious assaults.

Detective Inspector Grant Johnston from Gayfield CID praised the bravery of the porter, adding: “We believe all three people involved sustained injuries that are consistent with them having been attacked with a knife or similar bladed weapon.”

“The night porter was in the reception area, which is very near to the vennel, he has intervened and managed to fend off the suspect who is in the process of attacking the women and I would say that his intervention is key to the ladies not having sustained more serious injuries.”

He continued: “There appears to be a conversation with the women as the suspect first approaches, we do not yet know what the conversation is, he leaves the vennel area and returns a very short time later.

“From there, the incident happens very quickly. The time period for the suspect returning to the scene is between 10 and 20 seconds and then it is only another few seconds before the night porter appears.

“The entire attack is over in less than a minute before the suspect escapes.”

Officers are now reviewing footage from a nearby CCTV camera, but have appealed to the public to help trace the man responsible.

The suspect is described as a white man in his thirties, around 5ft 10ins tall with an average build and dark eyebrows. He was wearing a black beanie hat, dark jacket, black gloves, blue jeans and Nike trainers with a blue tick and white sole.

DI Johnston added: “This appears to be an entirely random and unprovoked attack, which has left three people with some very serious injuries.”

“We cannot overvalue the actions of the night porter who has undoubtedly shown extreme bravery in fending off the attacker and preventing the ladies from suffering far more serious injuries.”

“As part of this investigation we are reviewing CCTV in the Grassmarket and are keen to hear from any members of the public who were in the area at the time and witnessed what happened.”

“Should anyone have any information relevant to this inquiry, then I would urge them to contact police immediately.”

A spokeswoman for Apex Hotels commented: “An incident took place outside Apex City of Edinburgh Hotel in the early hours of Thursday morning. We are cooperating fully with the police who are investigating.”