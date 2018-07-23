Edinburgh girl goes viral after perfect response to angry neighbour’s note

An Edinburgh woman’s hilarious response to a disgruntled neighbour’s passive aggressive note about her messy garden has gone viral.

Keli Thomson, 24, had an emergency refit on her bathroom at her flat in Piershill after the floor sank while her landlord was on holiday.

Keli Thomson shared the 'notegate' thread on social media. Picture: @likeatrooper/Twitter

She was not supplied with a skip and as a result, the rubble was left in her garden for her landlord’s return - much to her neighbour’s dismay.

Keli was then stunned to discover an angry note from the anonymous resident, which read: “Move the rubbish from your garden we’ve taken photos and video recorded the mess if all the mess isn’t removed over the weekend all the evidence will be passed onto Edinburgh Council.”

The Painting Rockets singer was left fuming at the neighbour’s tone and decided to write a response.

She hit back with her own letter, saying: “Dear angry sir/madame.

“Thank you for making me aware of the rubbish in my garden! I had no idea, but your passive aggressive threatening note made me notice - HORAY!!

“Just to inform you, my bathroom floor was sinking so got done in an emergency with no skip - bummer for you, right?”

Keli continued: “Landlord is currently using my rent money sunning in Italy (jealous) whilst I deal with this b******t, so sadly, until his return, no rubbish will be moved.

“I’m so glad you wrote to be honest, because now I know that someone else is concerned about the welfare of the garden (which no one else has helped with in the six years I’ve lived here.”

The four page letter went on to say: “Next time, it may be useful to knock on my door and discuss our methods of how to keep the garden tidy ALL year around, together! Pop round any time.

“Also, if you contact the council, please let them know I’m still waiting for a recycling bin.”

The exchange escalated within hours and became dubbed “notegate”, with Keli even framing some of the messages.

Other residents became involved in the conversation, leaving their own notes and stopping her in the street to discuss the feud.

She shared another update a few hours later, saying: “I am back from gigging in Aberdeen and came home to this note. The whole stair is now involved. Other neighbours have now started leaving notes. It’s Noteception. It’s EastEnders for Piershill. #NoteGate.”

Keli even told the mysterious moaner she was going viral on Twitter, telling them their exchange already had 2,874 likes.

Over the space of 48 hours, the Twitter thread has racked up over 2,000 retweets and 13,000 likes.

Dozens of social media users have praised Keli for how she handled the situation, with one person saying: “Beautifully written response Keli, fair play for not sinking to their level.”

Another wrote; “This is Twitter banter gold. Watching #NoteGate is my new favourite thing. We’re all in your corner girl.”

A Capital resident retweeted the entire thread with the comment: “One to which most Edinburgh tenement residents can relate #notegate.”

