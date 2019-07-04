Edinburgh fire crews close Holyrood Road due to serious incident

Fire crews in Edinburgh have closed a city centre road due to a serious incident.

Edinburgh Travel News, which is run by members of the council's roads team, said on twitter that Holyrood Road has been closed in both directions between Viewcraig Street and Dumbiedykes Road.

The source of the fire. Pic: Dr Bob MacKintosh.

The tweet added: "Emergency services in attendance. Avoid the area if possible!

It is understood the fire broke out around Hammermen's Entry, between Holyrood Road and the Royal Mile, causing thick black smoke to surround the area.

Several eyewitness have reported that all adjacent properties have been evacuated.

Black smoke can be seen above the buildings. Pic: Kevin Zhao.

One bystander, Kirsty Andrews, who works in the area, described hearing a "loud bang" and a "lot of police yelling" for people to move up to The Royal Mile.

Another eyewitness said: "There’s loads of police and some fire engines near the Tesco on Holyrood road. Got shouted at to turn around and walk another way so didn’t see much."

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were called to the scene at 12:35pm and they are still in attendance.

There are currently no reports of any injuries.

Smoke can be seen above the buildings. Pic: Curtis Tigers/Twitter.

A picture from the scene. Pic: William Sneddon