Edinburgh Festival and Fringe 2018: essential dates for your diary

If you’re feeling unprepared for Edinburgh Festival season, we’ve got the ultimate cheat sheet.

Scotland’s capital city is transformed and invigorated during the month of August, when both the Edinburgh International Festival and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe bring a whole host of performers and visitors with them.

There is so much going on during this time, that it can be difficult to keep track of everything. If you want to avoid missing out, here are some important Festival and Fringe dates to make a note of.

Fri 3 Aug

Edinburgh International Festival begins

Edinburgh Festival Fringe begins

Edinburgh International Festival opening event: Five Telegrams - A free outdoor event using projected digital artwork and a newly commissioned orchestral score to explore the themes of communication, machines and codes, censorship, propaganda and reconciliation. (More info: https://www.eif.co.uk/whats-on/2018/fivetelegrams)

Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo begins - An exciting performance by British Armed Forces, Commonwealth and international military bands and artistic performance teams on the esplanade of Edinburgh Castle. (More info: https://www.edintattoo.co.uk/tickets)

Thu 9 August

Light on the Shore music showcase begins - An exploration and celebration of Scottish music, featuring live performances, specially curated events and exciting collaborations, all at the beautiful and newly restored Leith Theatre. (More info: https://www.eif.co.uk/whats-on/lightontheshore)

Mon 27 Aug

Edinburgh International Festival ends

Edinburgh Festival Fringe ends

Virgin Money Fireworks Concert - This annual fireworks display brings Edinburgh’s festival season to a close, with a magnificent display that can be seen from all corners of the city, accompanied by a live orchestra. (More info: https://www.eif.co.uk/whats-on/virgin-money-fireworks-concert)