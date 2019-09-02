Edinburgh father named as cyclist killed in horror borders crash

Have your say

A CYCLIST tragically killed during a national event has been named as a father of two from Edinburgh.

John Brand, 49, was taking part in the Tour O the Borders event when he suffered a fatal crash around 20 miles from Selkirk.

Emergency crews rushed to assist Mr Brand but he was pronounced dead at the scene near the Megget reservoir on Sunday morning.

The organisers of the race posted on Facebook: “It is with the deepest regret that we announce the death of a participant at Tour O The Borders closed road cycling sportive (Sunday 1st September 2019).

“Next of kin have been informed. No further information is available at this point but we expect Police Scotland to issue a statement in due course.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the rider at this tragic time.”

Dozens took to social media to share their tributes after watching the race.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in the Scottish Borders responded to a road near Megget reservoir at around 9.40am on Sunday.

“A 49-year-old male cyclist was involved in a collision during the Tour O The Borders event.

“As a result the man came off of his bike and sustained serious injuries.

“No other persons were involved. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Inquires are continuing.”