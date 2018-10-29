Edinburgh companies collaborate for ‘innovative’ AI-based training plan

Marketing agency Yard has hired Edinburgh learning platform Andragogy to provide “innovative” training based on artificial intelligence (AI).

Andragogy software provides detailed profiles of individual and workforce skills, combined with digital marketing modules delivered by subject matter experts. Using AI technology, the programme is able to establish whether the user is retaining key knowledge.

The partnership means Yard, which has offices in Edinburgh, London and Cardiff, will be in a “unique” position, as all staff who are involved in the delivery of client work will hold, or be working towards, the certified digital marketing professional qualification, accredited by the Digital Marketing Institute.

Richard Falconer, MD of Yard, said: “Partnering with Andragogy gives us an advantage over our competitors by allowing us to provide our clients with transparency over training and levels of knowledge of the staff they work with. Yard is the first agency in the UK to be able to do this.

“By providing staff with ongoing training and assessment plans and by working towards accredited digital marketing qualifications we are also improving staff retention and team morale.”

Sarah Curds, a director at Andragogy, added: “As digital marketers, leaders and trainers, we found it was impossible to invest in training and feel certain this was making a real difference to both project and business performance. We’ve combined our experience of what works for digital marketers, and added some artificial intelligence, to create a learning solution that works for brands and agencies.”