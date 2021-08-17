Protesters claim that they have ‘seized’ Edinburgh castle.

Police are close to the entrance to the Museum of The Royal Regiment for Scotland as a group of protesters gather, claiming that they hope to ‘free Scotland’ from ‘corrupt powers.’

Historic Environment Scotland said that no other visitors are on the site after 20 individuals entered the castle without payment.

It is understood that the incident is ongoing following reports of the protest at around 5.45pm on Tuesday night.

After the protesting group refused to leave the site, Police Scotland were called and are still dealing with the matter.

The individuals claim that they are ‘seizing’ the castle ‘lawfully and peacefully’ to ‘free the people of Scotland from corrupt powers.’

In a video, a protester claims: “Edinburgh Castle belongs to the people of Scotland.

"High treason has been committed.

"We are using article 61 of the Magna Carta. We have had enough. The people of Scotland have had enough and today we claim our power back.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance at Edinburgh Castle and are engaging with a group of people who have gathered within the Castle grounds.”

A spokesperson for Historic Environment Scotland said: “A group of around 20 individuals entered Edinburgh Castle this evening without payment. After refusing requests to leave the premises Police Scotland were called to the site and are dealing with the matter. There are no other visitors currently on site.”

