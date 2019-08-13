Edinburgh bus evacuated after reports of passenger taking unwell

Have your say

An Edinburgh bus has been evacuated after reports of a passenger taking unwell.



Passengers were asked to get off a No.26 bus heading westbound past Roseburn Terrace at around 1pm today.

The bus remains stationary at Roseburn Bridge.

It is understood that the evacuation was sparked by a passenger falling unwell. Their condition remains unknown at this time.

It is not yet known if emergency services have attended the scene, but a Lothian Buses support vehicle is currently present.

One passenger, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the Evening News that a man could be seen “slouched in his seat” as they disembarked the bus.

They said: “We were all asked to leave the bus at Roseburn and we just thought it was broken down.

“When we went downstairs you could see a man looking sheet white. And slouched in his seat”

Lothian Buses and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for a statement.



More to follow as we get it...