Edinburgh buildings evacuated over suspected gas leak in Muirhouse

A number of buildings have been evacuated due to a suspected gas leak in Muirhouse.

Two appliances were called to Pennywell Court just before 4pm and police have set up a 50 metre cordon.

It is understood that several nearby homes have lost power as a result.

A fire service spokeswoman said police, the fire and ambulance services, Scottish Gas and Scottish Power are holding a ‘multi-agency’ meeting to discuss how to handle the suspected gas leak.

Photos from the scene show an area of walkway taped off by police.

The Trim and Friends of West Pilton group posted a picture of the scene on social media, writing: “Gas leak at the shops on Pennywell road. All shops, library and north Edinburgh arts currently closed.”

The fire service was unable to confirm whether the building concerned was a shop or home.

Muirhouse Housing Association has also had to postpone its AGM as they are unable to access the North Edinburgh Arts Centre. It will be rescheduled in the next two to three weeks.

