Edinburgh boy who survived ‘Jaws’ style Bahamas shark attack swims with sharks on live TV

A schoolboy who survived being attacked by one of the world’s deadliest sharks has taken the plunge back into the water – in a tank full of sharks.

Brave Shane McConnell overcame any natural reservations during ITV’s This Morning show when he was asked live on air to swim with sharks at London’s Sea Centre.

Shane McConnell

He stunned presenters Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes – standing in for regular co-presenter Holly Willoughby – by agreeing immediately to take on the challenge and to overcome any personal fears.

To mark the first anniversary of his close escape from the jaws of a Bull shark in the Bahamas, Shane, 14, from Balerno, donned a wetsuit and leapt into a plunge pool teeming with sharks.

Shane showed no fear and said he was “just really excited” to see the animals up close.

Discussing the experience he said: “That was incredible, it is just amazing seeing these sharks so close up, it was just brilliant.”

The budding scientist added: “I would love to be a marine biologist when I am older, it is my dream job, so this was a brilliant opportunity.”

Shane has made a near-full recovery from horrific injuries he suffered on Bimini Island in April last year.

He was strolling on a marina pontoon when he tripped on a metal cleat and fell into the sea. He thought he had escaped the attentions of a large shark until he noticed his shoes were shredded and there was blood pouring from multiple bite wounds.

Speaking about the attack at the time, Shane said: “I saw its tail and fin – it was big and it was grey. I was splashing a lot, and I think it thought I was food thrown in for it.”

Surgeons had to use 53 stitches to close his wounds and Shane was given 20 painkilling injections. The doctors who treated him said he could have lost his feet or bled to death had he not been wearing swimming shoes at the time.

Shane added: “The most painful thing was getting the injections at the surgery, and I couldn’t walk for a couple days after the bite. But I couldn’t feel anything when I was bitten, it wasn’t painful – just scary.”

To help Shane, the London Sea Centre created a tailored two-day experience allowing him to get up close and personal with a variety of marine creatures, including Tiger sharks and Sand sharks.

Shane’s mum, Debbie, did not accompany him into the water but looked on proudly as he overcame the attack by swimming with the sharks.

Recalling the drama last April when tourists were told a boy had been attacked by a shark, Debbie revealed she had joked that she should “probably go and check it wasn’t Shane”.

She said: “My legs just buckled. I was terrified, but Shane just sat there saying he was fine, he was laughing and joking in the hospital.”

Bull sharks are found in shallow water and are extremely territorial and aggressive. Four fatal Bull shark attacks in Jersey in the US in 1916 inspired author Peter Benchley to write Jaws.

newsen@edinburghnews.com