Edinburgh-bound Flybe plane diverted to Manchester after 'engine failure'

Mid-air emergency declared near Bradford

PASSENGERS told how their plane heading to the Capital had to be diverted after suffering engine failure during the flight.

The Flybe turboprop was heading to Edinburgh

They said crew of the Flybe BE774 service from Southampton declared a midair emergency near Bradford on Friday night.

Travellers told how the pilot safely landed the turboprop at Manchester airport shortly after 10pm.

"Engine failure, emergency landing in Manchester diverted from route to Edinburgh," one passenger posted on Twitter.

Passengers were put up in a hotel for the night before continuing their journey or heading home on Saturday.

Flybe has been approached for comment.