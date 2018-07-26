Edinburgh-bound flight forced to turn back after mid-air emergency

Have your say

A plane bound for Edinburgh Airport has been forced to turn around following a mid-air emergency.

Thankfully the Ryanair flight FR6267 which took off from Barcelona has safely landed back in the city.

The plane was forced to turn around after a cockpit warning light indicated a possible technical issue with the flight turning over Toulouse

The fight had been scheduled to arrive in Edinburgh at 12.55 today.

A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “This flight from Barcelona to Edinburgh returned to Barcelona shortly after take-off after a cockpit warning light indicated a possible minor technical issue.

“In line with procedures the crew contacted air traffic control and the aircraft landed normally.

“Engineers will inspect the aircraft at Barcelona before clearing it to return to service.

“Alternatively, customers will board a replacement aircraft at Barcelona. Ryanair sincerely apologised to all customers for this delay.”