Edinburgh bakery’s love-themed cupcakes set to be Valentine’s Day hit

A BAKERY which started trading on Valentine’s Day has become a hit with couples who are snapping up their love-themed cupcakes.

The quirky bakes have already been flying off the shelves at Cuckoo’s Bakery who expect to sell a whopping 1,000 of their handmade treats.

Assistant bakery manager Gulnasheen Shahid icing the cupcakes, Picture: SWNS

And bakers say their fancy ‘Roses are Red’ cupcakes are proving to be particularly popular with loved-up couples.

Sophie McVey, 23, who works at the bakery in Edinburgh, said: “We’ve released Valentine’s Day cakes every year and it is always very busy.

“It has a special place in our hearts as our first day of trading was Valentine’s Day 2011.

“We enjoy creating special cupcakes which we know will bring a smile to loved ones’ faces.

“We pride ourselves on our use of local ingredients and innovative designs. All of our cupcakes are made fresh every day so always taste great.

“The cupcakes have both style and substance, looking amazing and tasting wonderful too.

“A lot of care and attention goes into the preparation of every single cupcake as you can see by the intricate designs.”

Bakers making the treats start their shift at around 5pm and work through until around 1am.

The cupcakes are then left to cool before decorators come in at 3am to complete the cupcakes -- preparing them for around 7.30am.

They are then collected by the bakery’s delivery driver and taken to their two shops in the Capital and wholesale customers.

