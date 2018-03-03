Edinburgh Airport travel update: Passengers advised to check ahead

Edinburgh Airport is open for business as usual this morning but passengers are being advised to check ahead of time to ensure their flight hasn’t been cancelled or delayed.

Though the weather warnings around Scotland have been downgraded, the airport is still reporting a number of delays and some cancellations due to “the growing weather disruptions around Europe”.

A spokesperson for the airport said: “It’s been a busy couple of days battling the ‘Beast From The East’ but today Edinburgh Airport opens for business as usual.

“As this situation is very fluid, it is important that passengers check with their airline regarding their flight details before travelling to the airport.

We understand that the situation can be frustrating and we continue thank passengers for their ongoing patience and support.

“It is still very white out there, we ask people to make safe decisions regarding their travel.”

Anyone looking to travel using the airport this weekend can find more information about their service here.

