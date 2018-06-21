Edinburgh Airport flight delayed after pilot stuck in Royal Highland Show traffic

PASSENGERS on a flight from the capital to London have reportedly been left stranded on the tarmac after traffic chaos leading towards the Royal Highland Show meant crew members were unable to make it to the airport on time.

The British Airways flight to London City was grounded after reports the First Officer was unable to make it through gridlocked roads leading out to Ingliston as thousands of attendees descended upon the centre for the show.

Other motorists took to social media to share their experiences of “sitting in traffic for hours” before making it to the event, which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.

The 178th edition of the event will feature over 1,000 exhibitors and 6,000 animals from across the UK and beyond.

Transport bosses had previously issued advice warning all passengers and staff to allow extra time when travelling to account for the buildup of traffic.

Writing on Twitter Jim Burberry wrote: “Stuck on the tarmac at #EdinburghAirport on @britishairways flight to London City as First Officer stuck in Highland Show traffic. Joy!”

Edinburgh Airport have been contacted for a statement.