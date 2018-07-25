Edinburgh Airport announces new winter flights to Munich

A new route between Edinburgh and the German city of Munich will take-off this winter.

The Lufthansa service will fly twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays during the winter season with the first flight departing on December 1st. It will operate on an A319 which offers 28 business class seats.

It adds to the existing routes to Munich operated by Eurowings and easyJet.

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport said: “Edinburgh’s Christmas has a flavour of Germany with its own German markets but what a fantastic opportunity to get away and experience it first-hand in Munich with the launch of this winter route.

"We have great connections to Munich and this of course opens up other areas in Central and Eastern Europe thanks to the hub connectivity, and that's what we want to offer passengers – greater choice and travel flexibility."