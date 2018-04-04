Edinburgh Airport announce new direct flights to destinations in Turkey and Corfu

A LOW cost airline has announced two new destinations it will fly to from Edinburgh.

Jet2 has weekly flights to Bodrum in Turkey and Corfu, starting from May.

The airline says it will bring two larger Boeing 737-800 aircraft come into fleet to support growth.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We are putting our biggest ever summer programme on sale from Edinburgh Airport, with two brand new destinations and 800,000 seats going on sale for Summer 19.”

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said: “Given the wintery Easter we’ve just had this news of more choice on summer sun from Edinburgh Airport with Jet2.com is extremely welcome! We’re delighted to be working with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays to make sure Scots have the best choice ever this summer and it’s great to be adding Bodrum and Corfu to the options available.”