EDF powers up Scotland’s public sector

EDF Energy is to supply power to thousands of public sector sites after being awarded Scotland’s largest electricity supply contract by annual volume for the second consecutive time.

Under the agreement, EDF will supply 2.6 terawatt hours of electricity to 28,000 sites, including hospitals, schools and universities. The volume of electricity accounts for about 10 per cent of Scotland’s annual electricity consumption. The framework agreement is the outcome of a tender process run by Scottish Procurement, part of the Scottish Government.

As part of the new contract, public sector sites can choose to receive 100 per cent renewable electricity.

Beatrice Bigois, managing director for customers at EDF Energy, said: “We are building on strong foundations and are committed to supporting the Scottish Government to achieve a secure, affordable and low carbon energy future for the country.”