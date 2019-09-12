EasyJet co-pilot on plane to Glasgow with 148 passengers left cockpit during anxiety attack

A single pilot landing was performed after the co-pilot experienced an anxiety attack upon approach to Glasgow International Airport.

The co-pilot on an easyJet flight from London Stansted to Glasgow International Airport with 148 passengers on board left the flight deck after experiencing anxiety which developed into a panic attack.

The commander advised air traffic control that the plane was being operated by one pilot, and together with the cabin crew managed to perform a safe single pilot landing of the Airbus A319-111.

The day before, the co-pilot and commander had flown from Glasgow to Palma de Mallorca and back, and upon approaching the landing strip to the resort city's airport, a change in wind displaced the aircraft, during which the commander took over and executed a go-around.

READ MORE: Coffee spill in cockpit forces North Atlantic flight to divert

According to an Air Accidents Investigation of the flight last year, the 50-year-old co-pilot's anxiety was triggered by the aborted landing of which the stress built up over the course of the day, and the commander's mentioning of windshear on approach to Glasgow.

Upon safe arrival, medical assistance met the aircraft and following a medical check-up, the ambulance crew concluded that the co-pilot has suffered an anxiety attack.

The commander noted that during the debrief following the go-around, the co-pilot seemed "fine" and that there didn't seem to be an issue after the incident or during the flight from Glasgow to Stansted.

READ MORE: JK Rowling donates £15.3m to Multiple Sclerosis treatment at Edinburgh University clinic named after late mum

Later, the co-pilot reported that the aborted flight at Palma de Mallorca was the first time he experienced this in the aircraft and he found it "frightening", and that he felt "increasingly nervous during the flights to and from Stansted and was 'over-thinking' the need to do a good approach" following the tricky landing the day before.