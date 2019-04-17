Easter weekend heatwave to bring ‘deadly pollen bomb’ to Scotland

A so-called “deadly pollen bomb” could strike over the Easter weekend with temperatures forecast to rise as high as 25C.

The Met Office is predicting a predominantly fine, dry and settled bank holiday weekend for much of the UK, with the mercury hitting the high teens and low 20s.

But the warmer conditions could be bad news for hay fever and asthma sufferers, with the national weather service forecasting a high chance of pollen, stretching from central Tayside and Fife, to the south west of England, on Saturday.

The anticipated heatwave has prompted concerns about a “pollen bomb” over the Easter weekend.

Sonia Munde, head of services for Asthma UK, said: “A deadly pollen bomb is due to hit this week, putting people with asthma at risk of a potentially life-threatening asthma attack.

“Around 3.3 million people with asthma are affected by pollen, which can cause symptoms such as wheezing, a tight chest or coughing.

“Trees have been releasing their pollen for several weeks, but the warm spring weather is going to make these pollen levels spike.”

The Met Office is predicting that the tree pollen risk will be high in many places during the sunny weather, with birch, ash and willow pollen due to be airborne over the weekend.

Asthma sufferers have been advised to carry their prescription medicines at all times.

The sort of high temperatures the UK is due to experience over Easter are not unusual for this time of year, with a high of 29.1C being recorded in parts of London on April 19 last year.

Although temperatures might rise to 25C in isolated spots over the weekend, it is unlikely to be the warmest Easter on record.

That was in 2011, when a high of 27.8C was recorded in Surrey, on April 23, with the same temperature also being recorded in Heathrow on Easter 1949.

