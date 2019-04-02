Easter bank holiday weather forecast: This is what the weather is set to be like in Scotland

Easter will be shortly upon us, but with the bank holiday weekend just around the corner what is the weather set to be like in Scotland?

This is the current weather forecast for the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Looking further ahead

Although the beginning of this month is set to see some generally unsettled conditions, according to the Met Office it will gradually become “more settled through to mid month.”

The driest weather is likely to be across the north of the UK and although temperatures are likely to start off close to normal, eastern coasts will be colder at times, accompanied by an easterly wind.

“As it turns more settled temperatures may become warmer in places, but with the risk of overnight frost,” adds the Met Office.

Easter weekend weather

Although the Met Office elaborates that “as is typical for spring, there is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast as we go further through April,” conditions towards the end of the month are set to be settled and warm.

The weather is most likely to stay fairly settled, but some wetter interludes are still possible from time to time.

However, these are set to mainly affect the south and southwest of the UK.

The weather towards the middle and end of April is set to see fairly warm temperatures, condicing with the Easter bank holiday weekend.

The Met Office said, “Temperatures are likely to be above the average for the time of year, becoming rather warm towards the end of April.”

This week’s weather

Today (2 April) is set to be bright with sunny spells in some areas, but after a dry start in the east, there will be heavy showers, perhaps wintry and thundery. These will develop more widely through the day.

Tonight will see clear spells and further showers, some of which will be wintry and giving some snowfalls on high ground.

It will become clear and dry later in the night in the Southwest, but remain breezy, especially around coasts.

Wednesday (3 April) will be cloudy with rain spreading west in morning, preceded by some snow on high ground. There will be strong northerly winds in some areas, but will turn brighter by the afternoon with sunny intervals and a few showers.

“Bright with some showers on Thursday. Then mainly dry on Friday and Saturday with some bright or sunny intervals,” the Met Office said.