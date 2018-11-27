East Lothian firearms incident: What we know so far

An investigation has been launched following a dramatic firearms incident in East Lothian on Monday afternoon.

Here’s what we know so far.

-Police were alerted to an incident at Dolphingstone recycling centre at Strawberry Corner at 1.35pm on Monday, 26 November, following reports of a firearm being discharged during a violent clash.

-Three cars have been recovered by officers investigating the incident.

-The Evening News understands two carloads of men were involved in a high-speed pursuit on the A1 at Wallyford before one vehicle rammed the second on the A199 near a recycling centre at Dolphingstone shortly after 1.30pm.

The A199 remains closed in both directions from the Strawberry Corner roundabout to the junction with the A1.

-Two damaged cars were found at the scene within minutes of the alarm being raised by concerned locals

-A third car was recovered on Tuesday morning in Cockburnspath, in Berwickshire.

-Forensic experts are examining the vehicles in an attempt to identifty who was behind the wheel at the time of the incident.

-Police Scotland sources told the Evening News there is ‘nothing to indicate’ that anyone was injured in the shooting attempt.

-The incident is being linked to an ongoing feud involving members of the Travelling community.

-The A1 at the Wallyford remained closed this morning while investigations, including a fingertip search for potential evidence, is ongoing.

-The A199 was also closed in both directions from the Strawberry Corner roundabout to the junction with the A1.

-Local residents and commuters told of long tailbacks in the area as diversions were put in place.

-Witnesses and people with dashcam footage are being asked to come forward

