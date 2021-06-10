The golden retriever had swam far out and was not replying to calls from its owner (Photo: North Berwick Coastguard Rescue Team).

North Berwick Coastguard and RNLI North Berwick Lifeboat were tasked to Broadsands, North Berwick to assist a member of the public with the recovery of their dog on Wednesday June 9 at around 5.30pm.

The golden retriever – described as ‘very happy’ and ‘water-loving’ – had swam far out and was not replying to calls from the owner.

The owner then called the rescue teams who were quickly on the scene.

North Berwick Lifeboat returned the dog to the beach unharmed and “completely oblivious” to the concern it had caused everyone.

A spokesperson from North Berwick Coastguard Rescue Team said: “The very happy golden retriever decided to take a swim, venturing further and further away despite desperate calls from the owner.

"Realising the situation, the dogs owner did the right thing and called for assistance rather than attempt a rescue.

“Teams were quickly on scene where North Berwick Lifeboat returned the dog to the beach, unharmed, completely obviously to the concern everyone had!”

Following the call-out, the rescue team is urging people to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard if they see someone or something they are concerned about on the shoreline, cliffs, mud or water.

