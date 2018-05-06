East Lothian coastal route closed after two-car crash

Have your say

The East Lothian coastal route is currently closed after a two-car collision.

The incident happened at around 2.20pm on Sunday afternoon, between Longniddry Bents and Seton Sands on the B1348.

The busy stretch of road has been closed and officers have urged motorists to use the A198 through Longniddry and Drem while emergency services clear the scene.

It is understood there are no serious injuries as a result of the collision.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police were called to a road traffic accident involving two vehicles on the B1348 at around 2.20pm on Sunday, 6 May.

“Emergency services are currently attending and working to clear the scene.”

