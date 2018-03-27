Eagle Couriers to broaden horizons as takeover takes firm into new markets

Scots delivery heavyweight Eagle Couriers has strengthened its presence south of the Border after agreeing a deal to buy a baggage repatriation specialist.

Eagle is buying out 100 per cent of THS Couriers for an undisclosed sum, though the day-to-day running of the Paisley-based business will remain with previous owner Kevin Muir.

Formed in 2010, THS Couriers specialises in providing baggage recovery for major airlines throughout the UK, including British Airways, Emirates, Jet2 and Virgin Atlantic. It handles more than 100,000 bags each year across 16 airports, from London Heathrow in the south to Inverness in the north.

Muir, who founded THS with his wife, said: “We have periods where it can be extremely busy, especially in the summer with tourists and people jetting off on holiday.

“We had an extremely demanding spell last year and were struggling to meet that demand. Eagle Couriers stepped in and helped us out for three or four days during this time.

“We knew from the get-go that there was a great synergy between us.

“They were looking for expansion in England and we had already established ourselves with depots and drivers down south.”

Fiona Deas, co-director of Eagle Couriers, said: “Our business has transformed in recent years since following our switch to new purpose-built Bathgate headquarters.

“This is a real milestone for us and we’re thrilled to have the THS team joining the Eagle family.”

Jerry Stewart, co-Director of Eagle, added: “The company has been on our radar for a while and we know that they provide an excellent service up and down the country.

“We are really looking forward to working with Kevin, and his team – their added expertise and manpower will galvanise our growth plans and catapult Eagle as a serious player in the sector.”

The buy-out will allow THS to strengthen the areas it currently services by creating more full-time positions and helping to expand the company’s 30-strong team.

Muir added: “THS is keeping its website and its vans so the brand is very much here to stay. What the company is gaining is two-way support and stability for our employees.

“With the help of Eagle Couriers, we are confident that our team can continue to provide a quality service that quickly and efficiently reunites passengers with their lost luggage.”