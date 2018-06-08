E-fit released in bid to trace machete thug who held up Tesco petrol station

Police have released an e-fit of a man they believe could assist them in their investigation following an armed robbery in Penicuik.

Police in Midlothian are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery in Penicuik.

The incident happened around 9.25am on Saturday 2nd June at the Tesco filling station on Edinburgh Road.

A male has entered the premises and brandished a machete at two staff members working within before stealing a sum of cash. The male then made off and was seen running from the forecourt, up Cuiken Terrace and making his way onto Carlops Avenue.

Detectives believe the male pictured may be able to assist with the enquiries into this incident.

He is described as being white, late teens to early twenties, around 5ft 8ins tall with a medium build, short blond hair, black tight fitting hooded jacket with logo on the breast pocket, grey cotton tracksuit bottoms and dark coloured shoes.

Detective Sergeant James Welsh from Dalkeith CID said: “This was a terrifying incident for the staff within the petrol station, though, thankfully, neither were injured as a result.

“We are conducting significant inquiries within the Penicuik area to identify the person responsible and anyone who can assist us is urged to contact police immediately.

“Anyone who knows the identity of the male pictured or who has any other information relevant to the investigation should get in touch.

Those with information can contact Dalkeith CID via 101 and quote 1373 of the 2nd June. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.