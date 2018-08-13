E-bike firm free wheeling thanks to support deal

Edinburgh e-bike company Ezeepedal is on a roll after reporting a major increase in demand from visitors around the world.

Founder John Harrison-Church piloted the venture in the city last year and has been growing the business in areas including Google analytics, website management and digital marketing thanks to support from Business Gateway Edinburgh. That has led to a major increase in bookings this summer.

Harrison-Church said: “This year we have seen a rise in group bookings, families, independent and business travellers, and locals too looking for a fun, alternative way to enjoy the city.

He added: “The support I’ve received from Business Gateway Edinburgh has been invaluable.”

Susan Harkins, head of Business Gateway Edinburgh, added: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to support Ezeepedal throughout their business journey to reach even more people who visit Edinburgh.

“The city has so many incredible places to see, many of them uphill and what better way to do it than on an eco-friendly bike where everyone in the group can travel at the same pace and enjoy the wonders that our city has to offer at the same time.”