Dundee man accused of cutting off disabled woman’s hand

A man has appeared in court accused with robbing a wheelchair-bound woman and cutting off her hand to steal her ring.

Prosecutors allege Stephen Brisbane, 33, severed Sandra McGowan’s right hand with a knife at her home in Dundee in February.

Mr Brisbane is accused of taking away the 62-year-old’s hand in order to steal her ring after entering her home uninvited.

It is also claimed he stole a number of items including a mobile phone and door fob.

No plea was entered during a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lord Mulholland continued the case until July.