Duncarron Medieval Village is a gateway back to 12th century Scotland

Performers from around the world gathered to help launch ‘Scotland’s newest living history attraction’ at the weekend.

Duncarron Medieval Village, located to the north of Kilsyth, hosted a two-day spectacular set in a palisaded fort designed to look like a settlement built to weather the stormy politics of 12th century Scotland.

Charles Savage and his son Cordan are fire guardians

Run by heritage group the Clanranald Trust, the 20-acre site features a lookout tower, longhouse, cabins and workshops, all built using traditional medieval construction materials such as wooden dowels and pegs.

The opening of Duncarron, which means ‘stronghold on the Carron’, featured a series of appearances and performances by an international community of indigenous peoples including Aztecs, Maoris, Aborigines and Cree communities from Canada as well as groups from Italy, Germany and Poland.

Attractions include the battering ram from the Ridley Scott movie Robin Hood, donated by actor Russell Crowe from the set of the film, and a working trebuchet catapult donated by the crew of Netflix’s Outlaw King.

It was a very special day for Clanranald Trust founder Charlie Allan from Cumbernauld in more ways than one as before the grand opening as he got married to his partner Chara.

Charlie and Chara Allan

Visitors from Germany