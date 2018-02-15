Dunbar to host Stone Stacking European Championships

STONE stacking will return to East Lothian in April when the second European championships are held in Dunbar.

Competitors from Scotland, the rest of the UK, France and Spain will descend on Dunbar for the second year for the extended two-day event.

Held over the weekend of Saturday, April 21 and 22, the organisers, Dunbar Street Art Trail, are extending an invitation to all European stone balance artists to take part this year.

As part of the Earth Day festival on Saturday, April 21, the event will be held in the town’s Lauderdale Park and will feature two competitions, art and crafts stalls, balance workshops, demonstrations, live music and interactive fun.

Organiser James Craig Page said: “Stone stacking is both art and meditation, using free materials found on beaches and in parks.

“You can create temporary artistic monuments for passers-by to enjoy. The benefit you find in trying this activity is the moments of clarity when you are zoned in to searching for the next stone or the sweet spot of gravity when you know you’ve got the perfect balance.”