Drone ban over Edinburgh’s Hogmanay new year bash

A top cop has issued a caution ahead of the Capital’s Hogmanay celebrations warning that anyone attempting to fly a drone will be arrested.

Event commander for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, Chief Superintendent Kenny MacDonald said it would be “highly irresponsible” for anyone to fly a drone in such a crowded area.

The exclusion zone, which will be circulated ahead of the festivities, applies to the Torchlight Procession on December 30 and the Street Party on December 31.

Ch Supt MacDonald denied the measure was a response to the incident in Gatwick, that caused heavy disruption to air travel, and said the no fly zone had been in place for many years given the volume of people taking part.

“It’s due to public safety.” Ch Supt MacDonald added. “It would be highly irresponsible for somebody to fly a drone above a very crowded place and therefore if anyone does so, that would be committing an offence.

“They would be arrested and it would be a breach of the air aviation act.”

The restriction will not apply during the Loony Dook on January 1 in South Queensferry.

Organisers are expecting over 160,000 people during the events planned to bring in the new year, starting with the Torchlight Procession through the heart of the Old Town and culminating in the citywide Message from the Skies installation commencing on January 1.

