Drivers urged to 'take care' as Storm Helene approaches

Weather forecasters have urged drivers on Scotland's roads to "take care" ahead of Storm Helene's arrival later today.

The threat of falling trees due to high winds and the possibility of water spray on coastal roads could make for dangerous driving conditions over the next few days.

A new yellow - "be aware" warning for wind has been issued for all of Scotland which is expected to last between 6am and 10pm on Wednesday.

A previous yellow warning for tonight and tomorrow in the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway has since been lifted - but wind speeds are still expected reach about 50mph.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: "Drivers need to take care when driving through areas covered by the yellow warnings.

"We issue these warnings for good reason in the hope the public will take heed.

Buses, ferries, planes and trains may be affected on Wednesday, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

Motorists on coastal routes could be affected by sea spray from large waves.

There could also be delays for high-sided vehicles in exposed areas and over bridges, with the possibility of some crossings having to close.

The updated weather warnings come after weather forecasters had initially predicted on Friday that winds of up to 80mph could hit southern parts of Scotland this week.