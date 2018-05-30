Driver of dark hatch-back may have seen Maybury Road death crash

DETECTIVES probing the Maybury Road horror crash are trying to trace the driver of a dark hatchback they believe might be key to the investigation.

Officers also released the reg plate of the stolen Audi A3 that caused the crash in which Jonathan Smith was killed at 12.30am last Friday.

Jonathan Smith

The grey A3 was driven recklessly along a chevron area of the carriageway leading to the Maybury Roundabout causing a family’s BMW X5 to swerve into Mr Smith’s Peugeot 206.

Mr Smith’s Peugeot burst into flames and forensic tests are formally identifying him while his family are supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Inspector Graham Grant said: “My officers are leaving no stone unturned as we look to identify those who were within the stolen Audi A3 and the public can help with our efforts by coming forward if they’ve seen the vehicle, which, at the time of the collision, had the number plate SM17 EAK.”

A crack team working from Corstorphine CID are now keen to trace a small dark-coloured hatchback that was seen travelling north from the Maybury Roundabout, towards Barnton, before the smash

“Similarly, if members of the public have seen the Audi since it was stolen from the Liberton area on 17th April then please get in touch so we can establish its movements since that time.” added DI Grant.

Officers are understood to be considering the possibility the Audi’s plates were changed, allowing it to go undetected for more than a month.

The small dark-coloured hatchback vehicle is believed to have been travelling close to a black Peugeot taxi, the driver of which has been traced and spoken to by police.

“If you believe you were in this car then please come forward,” said DI Grant, of the hatch-back

“I would also ask any other motorists who witnessed the collision, or who may have relevant dash-cam footage of the incident or the movement of the Audi before or after this time, or who have information relating to the driver and other occupants, to contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Corstorphine CID via 101 and quote incident number 108 of the 25th May. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

