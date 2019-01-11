Driver dead as bus overturns after crashing into bridge near Inverness

A driver has died after a bus crashed into a bridge and overturned near Inverness.

The incident happened on the B9161 at Littlemill Bridge, Munlochy, on the Black Isle about 5:45pm on Friday.

Police said the 37-seater single decker bus, which was travelling from Inverness to Cromarty, collided with the bridge, leading to the vehicle landing on its side.

The driver of the bus, a 50 year old male, tragically sustained fatal injuries.

There were 9 passengers on the bus at the time of the collision, 3 of which remain in a serious but stable condition while the other passengers sustained minor injuries.

Sergeant Alan Henderson of the Road Policing Unit, Highlands and Islands Division, said;

“Our thoughts at this time are with those involved and their families. An investigation into the collision is underway and we have already spoken to a number of witnesses. In order to help establish the cause of the collision, I would urge anyone who saw the vehicle prior to the collision who has not already come forward, to do so.

Likewise, if any motorists believe they may have dashcam footage which could assist our enquiries, I appeal for them to come forward.”

Stagecoach has confirmed the bus involved was one of its services.

A Stagecoach North Scotland spokesman said: “We can confirm there has been a serious road accident on the Black Isle in the Munlochy area involving one of our services operating between Inverness and Cromarty.

“Emergency services are at the scene of the accident. Our first thoughts are for those affected and their families.

“Safety is our absolute priority and we are supporting the police and the emergency services in any way that we can, including helping establish the circumstances involved.”