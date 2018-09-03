Driver clocked at 141mph on A92 road in Fife

A driver has been clocked travelling at 141mph on a Fife stretch of dual carriageway.

The motorist, who was driving a red Volkswagen, was detected by cameras moving at more than twice the speed limit on the the A92 road near Cowdenbeath at about 9.10am yesterday morning. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

And three other motorists were clocked at speeds of 109mph, 98mph and 95mph in the one hour period between 8.30am and 9.30am.

East Safety Camera Unit manager, Andy Jones, said: "This is totally unacceptable and reckless conduct - there is absolutely no excuse for ignoring the speed limit with such blatant disregard for themselves and anyone else in the area at the time.

“The faster you drive, the less time you have to react and the harder the impact is. In the event of a collision, motorists who speed are more likely to cause death or serious injury not only to themselves, but to their passengers, other motorists or road users. Had any of these drivers been involved in a collision at these speeds there is absolutely no doubt the outcome would have been catastrophic.”

“It is unacceptable that the motorist caught at 141mph on the A92 near Cowdenbeath thought their driving was either safe or in any way appropriate. They will be hearing from us very soon and they will be dealt with robustly, as will the other three drivers. We regularly carry out speed enforcement at a number of locations on the A92 and this reinforces the flexibility and value of mobile safety camera units."