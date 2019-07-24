Driver charged after caravan detaches and hits another car head-on in West Lothian

Have your say

A driver has been charged after a caravan detached from their car and hit another vehicle head-on in West Lothian.

An image shared online by Police Scotland showed the scene of the accident which took place at 9.20am this morning on Deans Road, Livingston.

The photograph shows extensive damage to the caravan and a white Audi which it had hit head-on.

The airbag of the white Audi, which sustained damage to its front right side and windscreen, was deployed and the driver escaped with no injuries.

Police have charged the owner of the caravan with driving with a dangerous/insecure load.

In a tweet, Police Scotland’s road policing unit said: “The driver of this Audi was very lucky not to be injured after a caravan detached from another vehicle, crossed the road & collided with them on Deans Road, Livingston.

“West Lothian Road Policing attended and the owner of the caravan has been charged with driving with a dangerous/insecure load.”