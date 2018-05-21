Drive-by shooting in Glasgow treated as murder attempt

Police are hunting for a gunman who carried out a drive-by shooting in a busy residential area of Glasgow.

A 27-year-old man escaped being hurt when he was targeted as he sat in his parked car in Scotstoun on Sunday evening.

Detective are treating the incident in Kingsway Court as attempted murder.

Police yesterday said the intended victim had been sitting in his parked car when another vehicle pulled up beside him. The occupants of the other car are said to have discharged a firearm at the victim, narrowly missing him.

The victim, who was uninjured in the incident, drove off along Kingsway Court and crashed his car a short distance away.

Detectives said the suspects then made off from the scene.Detective Inspector John Morrison described those who carried out the attack as “abhorrent”.

He said: “These abhorrent individuals discharged a firearm in a busy residential area, showing complete and utter disregard for the safety of members of the public.

“We believe the attack was specifically targeted at the victim and additional patrols will be in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The incident is one of a number of shootings in the city in recent months.

Last month Kenny Reilly, 29, died after being shot by a masked gunman at a set of traffic lights in the Maryhill area. The car used in the attack on Mr Reilly was a black Ford S Max people carrier, which was found burnt out nearby.

It had been stolen from Giffnock in the southside of the city almost a month earlier.

In 2016, Euan Johnston died after being shot in the head as he waited at traffic lights in Kinning Park.

Earlier this month David Scott, 33, was jailed for a minimum of 22 years after being found guilty of “executing” Mr Johnston, who was awaiting trial at the High Court on charges of drug dealing involving £640,000 worth of heroin at the time of his death.

Judge Lady Lacey told Scott after the verdict: “The attack was a premeditated murderous assault, which involved a lethal weapon. It has correctly been called an execution and was carried out in a public street.”